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Home / Patiala / Protecting youth from drugs collective responsibility of society, says Preneet Kaur in Patiala

Protecting youth from drugs collective responsibility of society, says Preneet Kaur in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:46 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha member Satnam Singh Sandhu along with farmers and BJP workers in Patiala district on Tuesday.
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The BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, aimed at creating awareness against drug abuse and promoting a drug-free state, received a warm welcome in the Sanaur constituency on Tuesday.

Former Union Minister Preneet Kaur said the yatra had covered more than 4,000 km across the state. She said protecting the younger generation from drugs was a collective responsibility of society. She said the message of the campaign should reach all villages and households urging the youngsters to channelise their energy towards education, sports, skill development and employment.

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BJP halqa in-charge Bikramjit Singh Chahal said the fight against drug abuse should not be limited to checking the supply of drugs but should also focus on treatment, rehabilitation and support for people battling addiction.

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Rajya Sabha members Suresh Kashyap and Satnam Singh Sandhu, Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin, state president of party’s Mahila Morcha Jai Inder Kaur and local party leaders were among those present on the occasion.

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