Protest against ethanol plant in Zira: Nabha residents back farm unions

Patiala, September 16
Farm unions that have been protesting over alleged pollution caused by an ethanol plant in Zira (Ferozepur district) for the last 56 days have received support from unions in Patiala as well. Residents of Nabha have written to the Chief Minister on it and have complained that the state government has ignored the matter altogether.
Residents of Mansurwal and surrounding villages, near Zira, are protesting for more than 55 days against a liquor factory which is allegedly causing serious damage to underground water, air and environment, they said. Submitting the letter to Naib Tehsildar RS Dhanoa addressed to the Chief Minister they said, “It is highly disappointing that the government has not bothered to lend ears to the aggrieved citizens for so many days. The government has not initiated any dialogue with the victims of pollution. We demand that the government deploy senior functionaries to address their problems.
Hundreds of farmers, associated with various farm unions, are holding a protest at Mansurwala village in Zira over alleged contamination of groundwater by an ethanol plant. The area has already witnessed a complete shutdown. Meanwhile, the NGT has constituted a committee to look into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not an era of war, PM Narendra Modi talks to Vladimir Putin
Russian President acknowledges India’s concerns, appreciates...
Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Sources: Capt wooing at least 10 Congress leaders, including...
Create portal to assist medicos back from Ukraine: Supreme Court to govt
Says Centre can help them choose foreign varsity
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over marital rape pleas
Delhi High Court had delivered split verdict on petitions se...