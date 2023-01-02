Protest by truck unions continues

Patiala, January 1

Traffic near Shambhu moved at slow pace due to a protest by the truck unions. The dharna by the state truck operators entered its third day here today with a majority of them camping at the site even on New Year’s Eve.

The indefinite strike launched by the operators on the state’s border continues to affect traffic movement from and towards Delhi, with commuters having no option but to take longer routes to reach their destinations.

The protesting truckers are seeking the rollback of state government’s decision pertaining to their unions, which were disbanded in 2017 after the then Captain Amarinder Singh-led government introduced the Punjab Goods Carriages (Regulations and Prevention of Cartelisation Rules).