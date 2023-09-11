Protest continues against Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 10

Members of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee today continued their protest near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to press for their demands. They have been pressing for the cancellation of auction of government common land of Mandaur village in Nabha.

The members of the committee, who belong to Dalit families, had earlier alleged that an auction of the village common land of Mandaur, Nabha, was held and it was allocated to upper-caste individuals to benefit them. They held protests during which their leaders were arrested.

Two days ago, they also burned an effigy of Health Minister Balbir Singh. The members said they brought their children along at the protest site. They were taught by teachers associated with the Democratic Teachers’ Front.