Protest enters its fourth day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 7

The protest by activists of Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee over their demands for cancellation of a recent auction and release of their members, entered its fourth day near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib here today.

Dharamveer, a member of the committee, said they had been protesting for release of their members and cancellation of the recently held auction of government land at Mandaur village of Nabha.

“The police have assured to release our members by Friday. In case they fail to release them, we will intensify our protest in the form of burning effigies of the Health Minister,” he said.