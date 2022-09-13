Protest for release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 12

Protesters led by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), along with various 'panthik jathebandis', held a protest march in the city demanding release of 'Bandi Sikhs' (Sikh political prisoners) languishing in jails.

The protesters carried black flags and posters and marched from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to the District Administrative Complex, with many wearing shackles depicting prisoners. They also carried posters with photographs of Sikh political prisoners Gurdeep Singh Khera, Prof Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Hawara, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bheora and Jagtar Singh Tara.

The SGPC and various Sikh groups said, “Sikhs, who have completed their life sentences should be released. Some Sikhs have spent over 32 to 33 years behind bars, which is double than their announced jail term. This prove discriminatory behaviour of the Centre Government toward Sikhs.”

Former SGPC president, Prof Kirpal Singh Badungar, said Sikhs played the most important role in the country’s Independence. He said, “Many Sikhs suffered huge losses while fighting the English and also during Partition of the country. While the Congress has been discriminatory against Sikhs for long, the BJP is also towing the same line, due to which we have resorted to protests. The government should release Sikh prisoners at the earliest.”

SGPC member Satwinder Singh Tohra said, “They (the government) have released rapists. Many Sikhs, who fought for religion, have spent double their announced terms in jails, but are not being released. They are making us feel like second grade citizens.”

SGPC member Jarnail Singh Kartarpur said, “The protest has been organised by the SGPC and ‘panthik jathebandis’. The Centre Government should understand our demands."”Later, SGPC members met Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Centre Government.