Protest hampers work on campus, affiliated colleges

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

The academic and administrative work at Punjabi University, its constituent colleges, neighbourhood campuses and the 27 affiliated government colleges across the state stood hampered today as students and faculty members launched a protest, demanding waiver of the institute’s bank loan.

Students at government colleges and other centres blocked entry gates and prevented any work. The same left college faculty members and non-teaching staff a harried lot.

The university students and staff under the banner of ‘Punjabi University Bachao Morcha’ have been demanding to waive the university’s bank loan for long.

This is while the state government recently allocated Rs 90 crore grant to the university. Though institute officials said the state government had increased the university’s grant as per its demands, the students expressed doubts on the same and also demanded a loan waiver for the university as per the previous assurances given by the Chief Minister.

The protest did not go down well with a number of college teachers. Prof Amit Samra, president of Government College Teachers’ Association, Punjab, said the entry of students and staff at the government affiliated institutions was hampered without prior notice and consent.

“This left many teachers, especially the women employees, harassed. The faculty members of the affiliated government colleges did not participate in the protest. They were in fact left troubled,” Samra said.