Protest over non-lifting of waste in Sirhind

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 24

The conflict between the Municipal Council (MC) and protesting residents of old Sirhind city over the disposal of garbage at the existing dumping ground has led to piling up of waste. MC officials have stopped lifting garbage from the old city.

The residents are protesting against the MC for allegedly dumping garbage on the banks of Sirhind choe.

A social activist Gurwinder Singh Sohi alleged that MC officials had stopped lifting garbage from the old Sirhind city. He said dumping of garbage on the banks of Sirhind choe led to flooding in the Fatehgarh Sahib area.

When contacted Ashok Sood, president, Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib MC, said garbage was being lifted from the old Sirhind city. He said the issue would be resolved soon.

