 Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt : The Tribune India

  • Patiala
  • Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt

Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt

Female candidates block a road during a protest in Patiala on Thursday. Photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 19

Chaos gripped the streets of the city as female candidates appearing for the physical trial of 1,317 posts of fire woman staged a massive protest at the Kisan Shaheed Memorial Chowk on Thursday.

To voice their resentment at the current selection criteria, candidates blocked the key junction, causing a city-wide traffic standstill and leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

The timing of the protest coincided with the closing time of schools, which further exacerbated the situation. School buses and auto-rickshaws found themselves stuck in serpentine queues, leaving the commuters exasperated.

Balbir Kaur, a resident of Tripri, said, “I have been waiting here for over half an-hour to pick my daughter from school. The authorities should act promptly to avoid such disruptions.”

Auto-rickshaw driver Avtar Singh also expressed his concern, “My daily earnings depend on ferrying passengers. With this unexpected traffic jam, I’m losing out on customers and my income,” he said.

The situation became more complex when people gathered around the protesters to catch a glimpse of the unfolding events.

The primary demand of the female candidates was to amend the qualification criteria of weight-lifting in physical trials. They argued that weight requirement should be relaxed from present 60 kg to 40 kg for lifting gunny bags containing sand. One of the protesters, said, “Lifting bags weighing 60 kg seems unrealistic and will be extremely strenuous. We urge the authorities to reconsider and make this criterion more reasonable.” In addition to this, the protesting women also sought relaxation in the height criteria, proposing a change from 5.5 feet to 5.2 feet. They emphasized on the need for a more inclusive approach in the selection process, asserting that many capable candidates were being excluded due to the present criteria. The trials were taking place at Punjab Jail Training School, Patiala, when the protest erupted.

After an hour-long protest, cops reached the spot and managed to persuade the candidates, following which the blockade was lifted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Australian intel chief says ‘no reason to dispute’ Canadian PM Trudeau’s claim

2
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

3
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli sniffs at Tendulkar’s record as India slay Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets

4
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

5
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

6
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

7
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

8
India

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

9
India

Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP

10
Punjab

Triple murder: Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...

‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’

‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’

Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...

Sunak backs Israel ‘in its darkest hour’, but calls for easing of civilians’ plight

British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight

8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...

Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: BusinessmanDarshan Hiranandani

Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: Businessman Darshan Hiranandani

Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...

Indian hacker arrested in US for stealing $150k from elderly woman

Indian hacker arrested in US for stealing $150k from elderly woman

The fraud occurred because of a pop-up notice that appeared ...


Cities

View All

BEHBAL KALAN FIRING: AAP MLA fires salvo at own govt

Behbal Kalan firing: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh fires salvo at own govt

At 418 feet, tallest Tricolour hoisted at Attari border

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Millers’ strike hits paddy lifting in Bathinda district

Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit questions CHB over approvals for housing plans

Chandigarh Housing Board invites bids for sale of 116 properties in city

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Chandigarh MC set to recover dues from vendors

Proposed National Institute of Telemedicine: PGI governing body gives nod to non-faculty positions

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

RRTS named ‘Namo Bharat’; PM to unveil Delhi-Meerut line today

Delhi L-G clears way for acquisition of land for Metro

Court lets Sisodia use MLA fund for projects

Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended till Nov 6

Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers’ death case

Bikram Majithia seeks CBI probe in Dhillon brothers' death case

Man guns down parents, brother in Jalandhar

1,66,464 MT paddy arrives in 81 grain markets

Elderly labourer crushed under road-roller

DC suspends licences of 4 immigration firms

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

Ludhiana best smart city in state, 48th in country

8 years on, smart city close to reality, 72% projects complete

Five of robbers’ gang planning major heist land in police net

MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Ward watch: Garbage dumped in open in various areas irks residents

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Sacrilege accused nabbed in Patiala

Heaps of garbage on roadside irk residents

MC workers stage protest, burn effigy

Start repair of roads immediately: DC to officials