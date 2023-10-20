Protesting candidates bring Patiala traffic to a halt

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 19

Chaos gripped the streets of the city as female candidates appearing for the physical trial of 1,317 posts of fire woman staged a massive protest at the Kisan Shaheed Memorial Chowk on Thursday.

To voice their resentment at the current selection criteria, candidates blocked the key junction, causing a city-wide traffic standstill and leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

The timing of the protest coincided with the closing time of schools, which further exacerbated the situation. School buses and auto-rickshaws found themselves stuck in serpentine queues, leaving the commuters exasperated.

Balbir Kaur, a resident of Tripri, said, “I have been waiting here for over half an-hour to pick my daughter from school. The authorities should act promptly to avoid such disruptions.”

Auto-rickshaw driver Avtar Singh also expressed his concern, “My daily earnings depend on ferrying passengers. With this unexpected traffic jam, I’m losing out on customers and my income,” he said.

The situation became more complex when people gathered around the protesters to catch a glimpse of the unfolding events.

The primary demand of the female candidates was to amend the qualification criteria of weight-lifting in physical trials. They argued that weight requirement should be relaxed from present 60 kg to 40 kg for lifting gunny bags containing sand. One of the protesters, said, “Lifting bags weighing 60 kg seems unrealistic and will be extremely strenuous. We urge the authorities to reconsider and make this criterion more reasonable.” In addition to this, the protesting women also sought relaxation in the height criteria, proposing a change from 5.5 feet to 5.2 feet. They emphasized on the need for a more inclusive approach in the selection process, asserting that many capable candidates were being excluded due to the present criteria. The trials were taking place at Punjab Jail Training School, Patiala, when the protest erupted.

After an hour-long protest, cops reached the spot and managed to persuade the candidates, following which the blockade was lifted.