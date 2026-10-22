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Home / Patiala / Protesting employees, pensioners accuse Punjab govt of ignoring demands

Protesting employees, pensioners accuse Punjab govt of ignoring demands

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:05 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Government employees protest outside DC office in Patiala on Wednesday. RAJESH SACHAR
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Thousands of employees and pensioners from across Patiala district staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Wednesday over their long-pending demands, including the release of pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments.

They later took out a march towards Thapar University to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

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Addressing the gathering, Coordination Committee leaders Dhanwant Singh Bhattal, Sukhwinder Singh Saini and others criticised the state government for allegedly ignoring the demands of employees and pensioners.

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They demanded the release of pending DA instalments and arrears, implementation of the 2.59 multiplication factor for pensioners and employees in unrevised categories and restoration of the old pension scheme. They also called for the regularisation of contractual and outsourced employees and the implementation of minimum wages for mid-day meal workers, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers.

Other key demands included the restoration of 37 discontinued allowances, including those for rural and border areas and the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme. The protesters also sought the implementation of Punjab pay scales for employees recruited after July 17, 2020, full salaries during probation and the inclusion of computer teachers in the Education Department.

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The protesters further demanded the implementation of Civil Services Rules and Punjab pay scales for special-cadre teachers and other employees by withdrawing the policy dated May 16, 2023. They said the government’s alleged failure to address these issues was particularly concerning, given the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding employees’ dues.

Representatives of farmers’ organisations also extended their support to the agitation. Balraj Joshi of the Bharatiya Kisan Union and Darshan Belumajra of the Democratic Kisan Sabha expressed solidarity with the employees’ and pensioners’ struggle.

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