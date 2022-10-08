Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala, October 7
Even as work at the Punjabi University VC’s office remained suspended due to a protest by sanitation workers on Thursday, the office of Dean Student Welfare (DSW) was locked today following a protest by a student outfit.
Sanitation workers today accused the administration of trying to forcefully end their protest using objectionable language, prompting them to lodge a complaint with the SC Commission.
Students associated with the Secular Youth Federation of India locked the gates of the DSW office today, in protest against non-availability of hostels for students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020