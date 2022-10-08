Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 7

Even as work at the Punjabi University VC’s office remained suspended due to a protest by sanitation workers on Thursday, the office of Dean Student Welfare (DSW) was locked today following a protest by a student outfit.

Sanitation workers today accused the administration of trying to forcefully end their protest using objectionable language, prompting them to lodge a complaint with the SC Commission.

Students associated with the Secular Youth Federation of India locked the gates of the DSW office today, in protest against non-availability of hostels for students.