PRTC adds 100 mini-buses; Patiala gets maximum share

Patiala will get the maximum share of 25 buses from the new fleet of 100 buses that was flagged off on Monday by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He said the new buses would strengthen rural connectivity, ease daily travel for residents and students, and improve access to education, employment and essential services.

The new buses will help students and other daily commuters from nearby towns to reach Patiala and also improve rural connectivity of these towns and villages with the city.

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Mann stated, “Strengthening Punjab’s transport infrastructure, we added 100 new mini-buses to the PRTC fleet in Patiala. These buses will specifically connect our villages with cities, making travel more convenient for rural residents. We also handed over offer letters to 15 young people for jobs in the department. To further improve public transport services, another 309 new full-size buses will be added to the fleet next month.” During a media interaction after flagging off the buses, the CM said, “Public transport is not merely a means of travelling from one place to another; it is a lifeline for rural communities. Reliable bus services enable students to pursue education, help families access employment opportunities and strengthen the economic and social fabric of the villages.” Emphasising the government’s commitment to balanced development, the Chief Minister said, “Just as we have ensured that canal water reaches every field, we will ensure that buses reach every village in Punjab. The benefits of development must reach every household, irrespective of whether people live in big cities, small towns or remote villages.”

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He said, “The 100 new 29-seater mini buses will operate on rural and small-town routes through PRTC’s nine depots. These services will make daily commuting easier for rural residents travelling to cities for employment, business and other essential activities. School and college students will also benefit significantly from improved connectivity.” On employment generation, he said, “The induction of these 100 new mini-buses will create employment opportunities for approximately 150 drivers and conductors. Our government is committed to combining public welfare with job creation so that investments in public infrastructure also create livelihood opportunities.” The CM said, “Better rural connectivity is essential for strengthening the Punjab’s rural economy. It will help people reach their workplaces, enable students to attend educational institutions more conveniently and allow rural residents to access markets and essential services with greater ease.” The Chief Minister added, “Development cannot be measured merely by the infrastructure built in big cities. It must also be measured by the opportunities, convenience and dignity it brings to ordinary people living in villages. Our aim is to build a Punjab where geographical distance does not become a barrier to education, employment or progress.” Congratulating the people on the occasion, he reiterated the state government would continue its efforts to strengthen public transport and ensure that every village remained connected to Punjab’s growth and development. The Bhagwant Mann government is strengthening Punjab’s public transport network to connect villages with cities, improve access to education and employment, and boost the rural economy. The government has flagged off 100 new 29-seater mini buses for the Pepsu Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC), with the buses allocated across all nine depots. The new services will operate on rural and small-town routes, making daily travel more convenient for rural residents, workers, small traders and school and college students. The initiative will also generate employment opportunities for approximately 150 drivers and conductors. The government plans to add another 309 full-size buses to the fleet next month, further expanding public transport services across Punjab.

Among those present on the occasion were Punjab Finance and Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Aam Aadmi Party’s State General Secretary and Media In-charge Baltej Singh Pannu, PRTC Chairman Harpal Juneja, Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Barsat, former Minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, Municipal Corporation Mayor Kundan Gogia, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, SSP Harmandeep Hans, PRTC MD Manisha Rana and others.

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PRTC Chairman Advocate Harpal Juneja expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for flagging off the new 100 junior buses. He said, in accordance with the directions of the CM and under the leadership of Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, PRTC would leave no stone unturned in providing quality transport facilities to the people of Punjab.