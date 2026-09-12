PRTC contract staff announce ‘chakka jam’ in Punjab from Sept 22

The Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union (25/11) staged protests at all depots on Friday and announced a complete “chakka jam” from September 22 onwards if the state government failed to resolve their long-pending demands.

Addressing workers, union leaders Harkesh Kumar Vicky, Sehajpal Sandhu and Jasdeep Singh said nearly 59 meetings had been held with the government over the past four years, but no concrete action had been taken despite repeated assurances.

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They alleged the contractual system was resulting in exploitation of workers with corrupt practices of ‘commissions and deductions’. They also alleged irregularities in the deposit of EPF and ESI contributions and claimed complaints regarding alleged corruption in contractual recruitment had been submitted to the government along with evidence, but no action had been taken so far.

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The union leaders said the Transport Minister of Punjab has also been seeking more time during meetings for the past three months. They said the government had now been given another 10 days to resolve the issues.

The employees working in workshops alleged they were working on low salaries while providing public transport services and were also facing delays in the payment of wages.

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They claimed that the government owed around Rs 1,200 crore towards free travel facilities provided to eligible categories and demanded the outstanding amount be released immediately.

They also alleged the government had failed to add new buses to the state transport fleet and was instead relying on kilometre-scheme buses. They said around 90 per cent of the transport workforce comprised outsourced and contractual employees.

The union also demanded cases registered against protesting employees be withdrawn and workers lodged in jail be released immediately.

Their key demands include regularisation of contractual employees under the applicable service rules, bringing outsourced employees on contract, implementation of equal pay for equal work, withdrawal of cases registered against protesting employees and resolution of other pending demands.