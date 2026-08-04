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Home / Patiala / PRTC, PUNBUS staff stir hits major routes in Patiala; commuters left in the lurch

PRTC, PUNBUS staff stir hits major routes in Patiala; commuters left in the lurch

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 05:12 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Members of the PRTC Contract Workers’ Union hold a protest in Patiala on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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The contractual employees of PUNBUS, a sister concern of Punjab Roadways, and the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) launched a statewide strike on Monday, disrupting public bus services across the state.

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The protest caused inconvenience to commuters and an estimated loss of around Rs 50 lakh to the PRTC in a single day.

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The strike, led by the union’s state president Resham Singh Gill, affected nearly half of the PRTC fleet. The corporation operates around 1,375 buses and normally earns about Rs 2.5 crore in daily revenue. The officials said revenue collection on Monday dropped by nearly Rs 1.25 crore due to cancellation of services. However, savings on diesel and other expenditures reduced the net financial loss to around Rs 50 lakh.

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The union is demanding regularisation of contractual employees, timely release of salaries and withdrawal of criminal cases registered against workers during last year’s statewide strike. It also sought the release of workers from Patiala and Sangrur, who were arrested in connection with attempt to murder cases following the previous agitation.

Union spokesperson Harkesh Vicky claimed that more than 80 per cent of employees participated in the strike. However, PRTC officials maintained that the strike had around 50 per cent impact, saying the management deployed office staff on bus routes and operated several buses with only drivers after issuing tickets from bus stands.

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The officials said shortage of staff prevented the corporation from operating its full fleet. PRTC Chairman Harpal Juneja stated that the buses continued to operate on all major routes despite reduced frequency and that efforts were made to minimise inconvenience to passengers.

The strike left many commuters stranded, particularly women availing the Punjab Government’s free bus travel scheme. The buses that remained operational witnessed heavy rush, while private bus operators benefited from increased passenger traffic.

Meanwhile, Harkesh Vicky said a meeting with Finance and Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema remained inconclusive. He announced that the union would stage a massive protest at the Mohali bus stand on August 4, begin a hunger strike and march towards the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In Patiala, striking employees also held a protest at the bus stand against the state government.

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