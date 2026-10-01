PRTC to add 409 buses to fleet, upgrade infra: Juneja

The state government is undertaking a series of major initiatives to strengthen the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), enhance passenger services and boost revenue, corporation chairman Harpal Juneja said here today.

Following a meeting with Transport Department officials, Juneja said in line with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s people-centric approach and under the directions of Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the PRTC was expanding its fleet while simultaneously modernising bus stands, depots and other infrastructure.

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He said 100 new company-owned junior PRTC (midi) buses were being added to the fleet. Of these, 10 buses had already reached the headquarters, 40 more were expected within the next two days, while the remaining 50 would be added by October 20, he added. A substantial number of these 100 buses would be operated from the Old Bus Stand in Patiala, he said.

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In addition, 309 new company-owned ordinary large buses would soon be added to the PRTC fleet. With this major expansion, passengers would have access to more frequent and streamlined transport services on various routes, said the PRTC chief.

Giving details of infrastructure development, he said the new Patiala Bus Stand had been made operational on an O&M (operate and maintain) basis, which was expected to augment the department’s revenue while improving passenger amenities.

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Meanwhile, construction and infrastructure-related work for reopening the Old Bus Stand, Patiala, is underway. Its reopening is expected to provide greater convenience to commuters and give a boost to local commercial activity.

Juneja said the corporation was also focusing on new revenue sources by making better use of its available assets and resources rather than remaining limited to bus operations. Initiatives involving a Verka milk plant, rooftop solar power systems and retail outlets/petrol pumps were being pursued to enhance revenue and strengthen PRTC financially, he said.