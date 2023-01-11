PRTC workers demonstrate at bus stand over delayed salary

Patiala, January 10
Employees associated with the Pepsu Road Transport Workers’ Union today held a protest at the city bus stand over delay in the release of their pensions and salaries.
Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal, convener of the action committee, said the employees of the PRTC have not been receiving their salaries on time. He said, “On the other hand, the state government had failed to release over Rs 340 crore to the PRTC on the account of free travel for women. As a result, the salaries of the PRTC workers were constantly being delayed.”
The employees alleged that the PRTC management was not making any efforts to ensure that the requisite amount is disbursed which would help provide their salaries in time. They said the PRTC was yet to disburse funds amounting to Rs 90 crore.
