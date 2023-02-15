PRTC workers seek timely disbursal of pensions, salaries

Patiala, February 14
Employees of the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) today held a protest at the city bus stand, demanding timely release of their salaries and pensions. Over 700 employees and pensioners staged the protest on a call given by the PRTC Workers’ Action Committee.
Leaders of the committee claimed the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the state by befooling the people. It has failed to put an end to the contractual system of work and corporate focussed policies, the employees said.
The protesters said they had not received their pensions and salaries for the month of December and January. “Along with it, the management is yet to address our demands that were submitted to officials in previous meetings,” convenor Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal said.
They said the government had been providing free travel to women but had failed to provide Rs 400 crore to cover the expenses. The employees also demanded the state government release the pending payments.
