PSEB Class XII results: Patiala district tops with 59 merit holders

Patiala district has given the maximum Class XII merit holders in the state this year, with 59 students making the cut. A total of 278 students the state made it to the merit list.

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The girls dominated the district’s merit tally, with 37 of them making to the list. Twenty-two boys were among the state merit holders.

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Overall, the pass percentage of the district stood at 91.40. Of 17,671 students who appeared for the examinations, 16,152 cleared the exams.

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Afreen Azim of Play Ways Senior Secondary School secured the fourth rank in Punjab and emerged district topper by scoring 499 of 500 marks. Navneet Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Badshahpur, secured the second position in the district and sixth in the state with 495 marks.

Samrin Koshis of Play Ways Senior Secondary School secured the third position in the district, while Gavin Sharma from the same school bagging the fourth spot with 494 marks. Sapna of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, Patiala, secured the fifth position in the district, scoring 493 marks. Play Ways Senior Secondary School alone secured 36 positions in the merit tally, emerging as one of the top-performing schools in the state.

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Over 12,000 students

flunk English exam

Thousands of students failed in English and Punjabi in Class XII, the results of which were declared by the Punjab School Education Board on Wednesday.

The Board data revealed that 12,459 students failed in English this year — the highest among all major subjects. A total of 2,65,417 students had appeared for the examination, of which 2,52,958 passed it, taking the pass percentage to 95.30 per cent.

Last year, 10,274 students had failed in English.

As many as 3,791 students failed in Punjabi General, while another 1,361 students could not clear Punjabi Elective subject. As many as 2,65,040 students had appeared for the the Punjabi General exam. Of them 2,61,249 passed it.

History too proved to be a difficult subject for the students. Of 1,15,086 students who appeared for the subject, 7,260 failed while 1,07,826 passed this subject.In contrast, subjects traditionally considered difficult showed better results this year.

Mathematics recorded only 753 failures against 1,116 last year. A total of 40,260 students had rtaken the exam. Political Science results also witnessed improvement, with only 738 students failing to clear it against 1,361 last year.

Economics recorded one of the best performances, with only 424 students failing the examination.