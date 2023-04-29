PSOU faculty dwells on AI in healthcare

Patiala, April 28
Faculty members of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU), held a discussion on the use artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare services here today.
The university is holding a faculty presentation series, through which it aims to invigorate innovative research with a multidisciplinary approach.
Prof Baljit Singh Khehra, Head, School of Emerging Technology at the university, elaborated on the basics of AI and its potential applications across various fields. “AI can enhance the effectiveness of intelligence procedures. The intelligent community must adapt to the age of AI by integrating rationalised analysis to educational resources for the benefit of humanity,” he said.
Khehra discussed the role of AI in branches like healthcare, finance, speech recognition and technology. He also discussed the potential benefits and challenges of AI implementation as well as the ethical considerations involved.
