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Home / Patiala / PSPCL chief holds talks with staff unions in Patiala, assures action

PSPCL chief holds talks with staff unions in Patiala, assures action

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:32 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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PSPCL CMD Gurkirat Kirpal Singh during a meeting in Patiala on Wednesday.
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The newly-appointed CMD of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Gurkirat Kirpal Singh held his first meeting with leaders of 37 employees’ organisations at the Powercom’s head office here on Wednesday. It was also attended by Directors and senior PSPCL officers.

The representatives of various employees’ organisations apprised the CMD of their demands, problems and pending issues, with early resolution of promotion-related matters being among their key concerns.

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The CMD said differences of opinion between employees’ organisations and the management were natural, but stressed that issues should preferably be resolved through dialogue and mutual discussions before they go for protests or agitations.

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He said the Powercom management would make efforts to resolve at the earliest all demands that could be addressed at his level.

The issues requiring a decision at the government level would be brought to the notice of the government, he assured.

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The CMD also directed the officers concerned to take necessary action for early resolution of promotion-related demands and other pending issues.

The representatives of the employees’ organisations assured the management of their cooperation and welcomed the initiative to keep channels of dialogue open for resolving employees’ grievances.

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