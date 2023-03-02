PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 1

Ravinder Singh Saini today assumed the charge as Director (Commercial) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Saini has been appointed for a term of two years by the government.

He started his career at PSPCL as assistant engineer in May 6,1987, and rose to the level of engineer-in-chief. He served the PSPCL for around 36 years.