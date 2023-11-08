PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 7

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) honoured its junior sports officer, Raj Kumar, for his achievement at the recently concluded fourth Para Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. Raj Kumar, in collaboration with his partner Chirag Baretha, an ITO from Uttarakhand, clinched the silver medal in the men’s doubles badminton event.

Raj Kumar and Chirag Baretha showcased their skills throughout the tournament, capturing the attention of fans and fellow athletes alike. Their journey to the podium was filled with intense matches.

The Indian duo faced a formidable challenge from a Vietnamese pair in a gripping three-set match in the semifinals. Despite losing the first set 16-21, the Indian outfit displayed resilience and determination, taking the next two sets 21-17 and 21-15 to secure the win and set up the final showdown.

In the gold medal match, Raj and Chirag went head-to-head with their Indonesian opponents. The Indian pair narrowly missed the top spot in the closely contested final and settled for the silver medal.

Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, Director Admin (PSPCL), congratulated Raj Kumar for his exceptional performance. He emphasised that the PSPCL is committed to promoting sports among its staff and Raj Kumar’s achievement serves as an inspiration to all employees. He said, “Raj Kumar will be promoted as sports officer as per the sports policy of the PSPCL.”

The director of administration also talked about PSPCL’s efforts to enhance the performance of its sports teams and the overall fitness of its employees. He said that a proposal for a state-of-the-art gymnasium is under active consideration to provide training facilities for the PSPCL’s athletes and staff.

