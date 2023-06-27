PSPCL JEs protest for pay hike in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 26

Junior engineers (JEs) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), under the banner of the Association of Junior Engineers, Punjab, held a protest at the PSPCL shed in Shakti Vihar over issues, including pay increase, promotions and registration of FIRs against JEs.

The JEs said they wanted the Powercom to increase their initial pay, which was low in comparison to other engineers under the state government. The protesters said they had submitted a memorandum of 32 demands to the PSPCL, which were not fulfilled.

They said they had asked the PSPCL to cap their duty hours, implement new pay scales, increase their basic pay, fill all vacancies in the department, increase their quota of promotions and resolve various problems being faced by them while working in the field.

JEs from Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Mohali and Ropar participated in the protest.