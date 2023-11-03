PSPCL JEs to protest delay in implementing pay hike

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 2

The Council of Junior Engineers (JEs) — PSPCL would start a protest tomorrow over delay in enhancement of their initial pay.

Paramjit Singh Khattra, state president of the council, and Davinder Singh, state general secretary, said a high-level committee formed by the Punjab Government had recommended grant of initial pay of Rs 19,260 per month to power JEs on the pattern of their counterparts in other departments.

The case was sent to the Finance Department, which approved it in 2022 after imposition of some unnecessary conditions, they said.

Khattra said, “The PSPCL management has written several letters to the Finance Department to remove these conditions, but to no avail. As a result, JEs are being paid initial pay of Rs 17,450 only.”

The council has decided that the first protest would be held in front of all PSPCL circle offices tomorrow. A dharna would also be held in front of the PSPCL head office here by the central working committee of the council on November 10.

Davinder said, “A batch of seven members would sit on a hunger strike from November 15 to 24 in front of the PSPCL head office here.”

#PSPCL