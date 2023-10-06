PSPCL lift trophy at national tug of war championship

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 5

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) team emerged victorious at the 36th Senior National Tug of War Championship. It took place in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, from September 28 to October 1.

In the finals, PSPCL competed with the team from Haryana, who had previously achieved international recognition by winning the championship in Malaysia.

However, under the leadership of Captain Amrinder Singh and the guidance of Coach Mukhwinder Singh, the PSPCL team secured the winner’s trophy after 10 years of this championship.

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of PSPCL, Baldev Singh Sran, and Director (Admin), Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, honoured and congratulated the team.

#Arunachal Pradesh #PSPCL