PSPCL to carry out maintenance of two feeders

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 13

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is carrying out alterations in its supply lines. Therefore, a number of areas inside the city and outside it are set to witness power outages.

Two 11-kV feeders in the city, including the Ablowal feeder, are under maintenance. Areas including Babu Singh Colony, Doctor Colony, Janata Colony, Gurdeep Colony, New Century Enclave, area near Radha Krishan Temple, that fall under the jurisdiction of these feeders will witness power outage on January 17.