PSPCL to hold stakeholder meetings in 5 districts on August 7 to address consumer grievances

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has decided to organise Stakeholder Consultation-cum-Grievance Redressal Meetings in five districts of the state on Friday, August 7.

Advertisement

These meetings will be led by Basant Garg, chairman-cum-managing director, PSPCL, along with all four directors of the corporation. In this regard, Garg has issued directions to all directors to visit their respective assigned districts, interact directly with stakeholders, hear their grievances on priority, and take immediate steps for their resolution wherever possible.

Advertisement

Garg stated that the primary objective of these meetings is to provide a common platform for the general public, industrial consumers, commercial establishments, representatives of industrial associations, and other electricity consumers to present their grievances and suggestions. The initiative aims to ensure prompt redressal of complaints, improve the quality of power services, assess ground-level issues, and strengthen direct engagement between PSPCL and its consumers.

Advertisement

He further said that these field visits will enable senior officers to gain first-hand knowledge of issues being faced by consumers and after the meeting, each director will submit a detailed report to the CMD.

The directors have also been instructed to ensure wide publicity of their visits, review public and industrial grievances received in their respective districts, facilitate immediate resolution wherever feasible, and issue necessary directions to field officers for the timely disposal of pending cases.

Advertisement

Garg appealed to the general public, industrial consumers, commercial establishments, and representatives of industrial associations to actively participate in these meetings and share their grievances and suggestions so that PSPCL’s services can be made more efficient, consumer-friendly, and responsive.

Accordingly, the senior management of PSPCL will visit five districts on August 7 to interact directly with stakeholders and resolve their concerns. Basant Garg will visit Ludhiana; director (Commercial) Harsharan Kaur Trehan will visit Ferozepur; director (Distribution) Inderpal Singh will visit Bathinda, director (Finance) Surinder Kumar Beri will visit Jalandhar; and director (Generation) Punnardeep Singh Brar will visit Amritsar to obtain public feedback and take appropriate decisions for the early resolution of consumer grievances.