PSPCL union ends protest

Patiala, October 6
The apprenticeship union of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which had been holding a protest outside the office premises, ended the stir today following an audience with Director (Admn) Jasbir Singh Sur Singh.
Jasbir Singh reassured the agitating union members that the recruitment for assistant linemen would be officially advertised by December 15.
He stressed that the development underscores the commitment of the Punjab Government to addressing the concerns of the workforce.
The protesters only relented after the assurance from the director.
