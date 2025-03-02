Public cooperation vital in war against drugs: Health Minister

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh emphasised that public cooperation is crucial in the Punjab government’s multi-pronged campaign, ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (War Against Drugs), launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

He reiterated that drug smugglers must either leave the state or abandon their trade, as the government was determined to send them behind bars. Drug addicts would be rehabilitated and empowered with job opportunities, he added.

During his visit to the Model De-Addiction Centre at Government Rajindra Hospital and Saket Hospital, Dr Balbir Singh interacted with persons undergoing treatment. He urged them to turn away from the destructive path of addiction and instead become an inspiration for others.

Advertisement

The minister, who was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav and SSP Nanak Singh, also cautioned school students against falling prey to addiction, warning that drugs were often provided for free to trap them in dependency.

Speaking informally to mediapersons, Dr Balbir Singh outlined a comprehensive action plan involving the police, medical education, the Health Department and the public to strengthen the fight against drugs. He highlighted how Pakistan was deliberately attempting to flood Punjab with narcotics via drones and other means.

Advertisement

Dr Balbir Singh elaborated on the Health Department’s efforts to reduce drug dependency. He said the department was working towards transition of addicts from injectable drugs to oral medications and eventually towards complete de-addiction. This is being done through 529 opioid agonist therapy centres and de-addiction facilities across the state.

He also called upon councillors, panchayat members and social service organisations to support the government in making Punjab drug-free.

Director-Principal of medical college Dr Rajan Singla, Medical Superintendent Dr Girish Sahni, Head of Psychiatry Department Dr Rajnish Kumar, Civil Surgeon Dr Jagpal Inder Singh, Project Director of Saket Hospital Parminder Kaur Manchanda and Chairman of District Planning Committee Jassi Sohia Wala were also present on the occasion.