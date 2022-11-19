PUCCTA rallies behind dismissed instructors

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 18

Members of the Punjab University Constituent Colleges Teachers Association (PUCCTA) have come out in support of instructors who were recently relieved by the administration. In a written statement, the PUCCTA said the instructors have rendered important services at the university for around 10 years.

Professor Ravinder Ghuman, PUCCTA president, said, “They have rendered their services in teaching and office work for nearly 10 years. The university’s decision of relieving them is not valid. We condemn it and appeal to the authority to revoke its decision at the earliest.”

This comes after the university decided not to extend the contracts of the instructors. The university in a letter had said the instructors were hired over a shortage of teaching faculty and there was no need to extend their services after November 15. It had also directed the constituent colleges to assign any workload generated in the absence of the instructors to the guest faculty.