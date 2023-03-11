 Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute : The Tribune India

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

In his first outburst at the Punjab Government, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind questioned its seriousness towards running the cash-strapped university after its allocation was reduced in the budget presented in the state Assembly today.



Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 10

In his first outburst at the Punjab Government, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind questioned its seriousness towards running the cash-strapped university after its allocation was reduced in the budget presented in the state Assembly today.

While the budget ambiguously stated that the government had allocated Rs 990 crore for five state universities, including Punjabi University, the university authorities in a statement issued in the evening said the state government had slashed its allocation from Rs 200 crore from previous year to just Rs 164 crore this year.

This at a time when the university’s yearly expenditure on salaries alone rose by Rs 100 crore due to the government’s implementation of new pay scales for employees recently.

The university said the state government, instead of providing relief, had altogether slashed its budget allocation.

“As per last year’s allocation with respect to the university’s yearly expenditure, the government should have provided at least Rs 300 crore this year. Also, the Chief Minister had assured to pull the university out of fiscal losses. But by reducing the allocation today, the government has made the university susceptible to more overdraft,” the university said.

Importantly, after the implementation of new pay scales for employees, Punjabi University’s overall yearly expenditure on salaries alone has increased by Rs 100 crore and surmounted to Rs 460 crore a year. Last year, the state government had provided the university Rs 150 crore salary grant and Rs 50 crore non-salary grant.

However, this time, the government has altogether done away with the non-salary component, while at the same time, it has marginally increased the salary component by around Rs 1 crore per month.

Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) president Nishan Singh Deol today said: “Rather than increasing the budget allocation, the government has reduced the grant. It seems that the state government wants to shut the university down.”

University finance officer Promod Kumar said: “This is a frustrating budget. The university caters to students from the poorest areas of Malwa belt. The government should have provided more funds.”

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said: “The reduced budget allocation clearly means that saving and running the university is not a priority of the government.”

University paying Rs 1.5 cr as interest per month

Punjabi University is already paying an interest of Rs 1.5 crore per month for the availed Rs 150 crore bank loan, and expects to fall short of Rs 207 crore in meeting its yearly expenditure during the current fiscal year. Faculty members at the university said they have not received their salaries on time for years and have been forced to leave classes and research and resort to protest for the same.

