‘Punjab against Drug Addiction’ launched

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 3

The District Legal Services Authority has launched a campaign, ‘Punjab against Drug Addiction: A Legal Services Initiative’ as per the directions of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar.

Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said on the occasion of the launch that the campaign will last for the month of October. The District Legal Services Authority here organised a legal awareness programme at the drug de-addiction centre, Saket Hospital, Bandugar. The CJM and panel advocate Aman Garg talked about the NALSA (Legal Services to the Victims of Drug Abuse and Eradication of Drug Menace) Scheme, 2015, and free legal services with the audience. They also discussed in detail the ill-effects of drugs on our health, society, and economy.

Dr. Parminder Kaur, Project Director, said that drugs affect the mind and body and added that a person who takes any kind of drug can get rid of it with the help of specialist doctors.