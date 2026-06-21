Punjab Agriculture University promotes spring groundnut as water-efficient alternative to maize

Scientists of the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) are holding awareness camps and briefing farmers about environmental and economic benefits of spring groundnut as a sustainable and water-efficient alternative to spring/summer maize.

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The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sangrur, in collaboration with the Oilseed Section of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, PAU, Ludhiana, have held camps and field visits to educate farmers.

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The university officials held a field day at the farm of progressive farmers Beant Singh and Kewal Singh in Mehlan village of Sunam block in Sangrur to showcase the successful demonstration of the spring groundnut variety J-87.

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Dr Mandeep Singh, Incharge of PAU-KVK Sangrur, said that the field day aimed to create awareness about the environmental and economic benefits of spring groundnut cultivation.

“Spring groundnut requires significantly less water and lesser inputs, reducing cultivation costs. Being a leguminous crop, it also enhances soil fertility through natural nitrogen fixation,” he said.

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The host farmers shared their experience, noting that after a successful one-acre trial in spring 2025, they expanded the area to four acres this year. According to them, the cost of cultivating groundnut is 40-50 per cent lower than that of spring maize, making it economically attractive.

During the technical session, Dr Gurpreet Singh, Extension Specialist (Oilseeds), discussed recommended varieties and improved production practices. He said that the J-87 variety has a yield potential of 15.8 quintals per acre during the spring season, compared with an average yield of 12.8 quintals per acre during the kharif season.

Dr KK Sharma, Oilseed Pathologist, explained farmers about disease management in groundnut cultivation.

Block Agriculture Officer Sunam, Dr Inderjit Singh Bhatti, stressed the importance of groundwater conservation and urged farmers to adopt less water-intensive crops like groundnut. He also informed farmers about Punjab government subsidy schemes for Direct Seeded Rice and kharif maize, and advised them to register for a Kisan ID to access subsidised inputs and other benefits.

The experts and farmers jointly inspected the demonstration plot and discussed machinery availability and marketing channels needed to scale up groundnut cultivation.