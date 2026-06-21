DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / Punjab Agriculture University promotes spring groundnut as water-efficient alternative to maize

Punjab Agriculture University promotes spring groundnut as water-efficient alternative to maize

article_Author
Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:59 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Mandeep Singh, Incharge of PAU-KVK Sangrur, said that the field day aimed to create awareness about the environmental and economic benefits of spring groundnut cultivation.
Advertisement

Scientists of the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) are holding awareness camps and briefing farmers about environmental and economic benefits of spring groundnut as a sustainable and water-efficient alternative to spring/summer maize.

Advertisement

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Sangrur, in collaboration with the Oilseed Section of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, PAU, Ludhiana, have held camps and field visits to educate farmers.

Advertisement

The university officials held a field day at the farm of progressive farmers Beant Singh and Kewal Singh in Mehlan village of Sunam block in Sangrur to showcase the successful demonstration of the spring groundnut variety J-87.

Advertisement

Dr Mandeep Singh, Incharge of PAU-KVK Sangrur, said that the field day aimed to create awareness about the environmental and economic benefits of spring groundnut cultivation.

“Spring groundnut requires significantly less water and lesser inputs, reducing cultivation costs. Being a leguminous crop, it also enhances soil fertility through natural nitrogen fixation,” he said.

Advertisement

The host farmers shared their experience, noting that after a successful one-acre trial in spring 2025, they expanded the area to four acres this year. According to them, the cost of cultivating groundnut is 40-50 per cent lower than that of spring maize, making it economically attractive.

During the technical session, Dr Gurpreet Singh, Extension Specialist (Oilseeds), discussed recommended varieties and improved production practices. He said that the J-87 variety has a yield potential of 15.8 quintals per acre during the spring season, compared with an average yield of 12.8 quintals per acre during the kharif season.

Dr KK Sharma, Oilseed Pathologist, explained farmers about disease management in groundnut cultivation.

Block Agriculture Officer Sunam, Dr Inderjit Singh Bhatti, stressed the importance of groundwater conservation and urged farmers to adopt less water-intensive crops like groundnut. He also informed farmers about Punjab government subsidy schemes for Direct Seeded Rice and kharif maize, and advised them to register for a Kisan ID to access subsidised inputs and other benefits.

The experts and farmers jointly inspected the demonstration plot and discussed machinery availability and marketing channels needed to scale up groundnut cultivation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts