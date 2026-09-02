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Home / Patiala / Teachers of Punjab aided schools without salary for eight months

Teachers of Punjab aided schools without salary for eight months

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:26 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Teachers and employees of government-aided schools in Punjab have not received their salaries for the past eight months due to the non-release of grant-in-aid by the state government.

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The teachers have threatened to observe a “Black Teachers’ Day” on September 5 if the government fails to address their long-pending demands, including release of salaries, pension benefits and arrears under the Sixth Pay Commission.

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Government Aided Schools Teachers Association district president Ashwani Kumar Madan said the teachers and employees would also hold a protest on September 5 outside the Directorate of School Education office in Mohali.

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Naveen Kumar, a teacher at a government-aided school in Patiala, said the government had failed to find any concrete and permanent solution to their problems despite the teachers raising the issue on several occassions.

The prolonged delay in salaries has caused severe financial hardship to employees, making it difficult for them to meet household expenses, children’s education costs and other essential needs.

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“We are performing our teaching duties despite not receiving our salaries, but it has now become extremely difficult to run our homes. We humbly request the Punjab Government to release our long-pending salaries immediately so that we can survive and continue our work with dedication,” Kumar said.

Madan said teachers and employees played an important role in nation-building and depriving them of their salaries for months was “painful and condemnable”.

The association general secretary Harvinder Pal Singh said the state government had given an undertaking before the High Court that teachers and pensioners of aided schools would be brought at par with their counterparts in government schools and provided the benefits of the Sixth Pay Commission.

“However, even though payment of Sixth Pay Commission arrears to government employees had begun months ago, the dues of aided-school employees were yet to be released,” he added.

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