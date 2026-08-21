Punjab bandh gets mixed response in Patiala district

The Punjab bandh call given by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha received a mixed response in Patiala district on Friday, with most shops and business establishments in major markets of Patiala city remaining closed, while some shops in interior residential areas remained open.

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At many places, shopkeepers and traders voluntarily kept their establishments shut in support of the bandh. Market activity remained considerably lower than normal during the morning, with shutters down at many shops.

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Most private educational institutions in the district also remained closed, though some continued to function.

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Representatives of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and supporting organisations peacefully visited markets in some areas and appealed to shopkeepers to support the bandh by keeping their establishments closed. However, the shopkeepers later started opening their shops.

The protesters gathered at Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, where they held a meeting and staged a protest demanding the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’.

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Police made elaborate security arrangements at various places to maintain law and order. The impact of the bandh was largely visible in commercial areas and business activity during the morning.

Supporters of Bharatiya Kisan Unions blocked the road at the Dhadheri Jattan toll plaza on the Patiala-Chandigarh road, affecting vehicular movement.

According to reports, the supporters later moved to other points in the district and stopped traffic at some locations. The situation was being monitored by the police and district administration.

Overall, the situation was normal at the time of filing this report.