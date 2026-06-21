Punjab BJP celebrates 12 yrs of Modi govt

The BJP organised an outreach programme in Patiala on Saturday to showcase the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the past 12 years.

Advertisement

The programme, part of the BJP’s nationwide “12 Years: Trust, Development and Public Welfare” campaign, was led by Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur. BJP Kisan Morcha national president and MP Raj Kumar Chahar was present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Addressing party workers, intellectuals and residents, Raj Kumar Chahar said the BJP was reaching out to people across the country to highlight the Centre’s development initiatives and welfare schemes.

Advertisement

He invited suggestions from participants and assured them that their views would be conveyed to the party leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, Chahar and Jai Inder Kaur said India had emerged from the “Fragile Five” category to become one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies during the Modi government’s tenure. They claimed the national highway network had expanded from 91,000 kilometres to more than 1.46 lakh kilometres, while the number of airports in the country had increased from 74 to 164 during this time.

Advertisement

The BJP leaders also highlighted several decisions taken by the Centre for the Sikh community, including the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, the observance of Veer Bal Diwas and the commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Jai Inder said the government had transformed service delivery through digital initiatives and strengthened national security. Citing welfare measures, she said 81 crore people had benefited from free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, while more than 70 crore people had received healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. She added that over four crore houses had been constructed for the poor and more than 12 crore rural households had been provided tap water connections.

Referring to key political and cultural milestones, Jai Inder said the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir reflected the government’s commitment to national unity and cultural heritage. She reiterated the BJP’s resolve to work towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.