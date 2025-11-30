Punjab bus services to resume from Monday as union calls off agitation after 3 days

After three days, the strike by contractual employees running government buses ended late this evening, following a meeting between the union members and the Punjab transport minister along with senior transport officials.

The meeting ended after union members agreed not to interfere with the kilometre scheme, and that the police cases and terminations against their members would be revoked. The minister assured that he would look into the union members’ grievances.

A senior official or the transport department confirmed that the meeting ended amicably and bus operations will be back to normal from Monday morning.