DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Punjab bus services to resume from Monday as union calls off agitation after 3 days

Punjab bus services to resume from Monday as union calls off agitation after 3 days

The union members agreed that they would not interfere with the kilometre scheme

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:54 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commuters wait to board a bus during state-wide strike of PRTC contractual employees in Patiala, on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar
Advertisement

After three days, the strike by contractual employees running government buses ended late this evening, following a meeting between the union members and the Punjab transport minister along with senior transport officials.

Advertisement

The meeting ended after union members agreed not to interfere with the kilometre scheme, and that the police cases and terminations against their members would be revoked. The minister assured that he would look into the union members’ grievances.

Advertisement

A senior official or the transport department confirmed that the meeting ended amicably and bus operations will be back to normal from Monday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts