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Home / Patiala / Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens road work on Dirba stretch in Patiala

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens road work on Dirba stretch in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:07 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. File photo
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Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today inaugurated the blacktopping work on the 6.7 km-long road from Dirba to Kamalpur, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5.28 crore. During his visit, he also inspected the quality of the construction material being used.

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Speaking on the occasion, the minister shared that the construction and widening of major roads connecting Kamalpur and its neighboring villages had been initiated. He added that approximately 12 km of new roads were being constructed, while around 20 km of existing roads were being widened.

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A total budget of about Rs 20 crore is being spent on these road infrastructure projects.

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Under these development projects, construction and renovation work is being carried out on several routes, including Kamalpur to Safipur, Kamalpur to Samuran, Kamalpur to Safipur Khurd, Khanal Kalan to Kamalpur, Kamalpur to Baghraul, Kamalpur to Dayalgarh Jejian, Kamalpur to Dirba and Kamalpur to Ghanaur Rajputan.

The minister further said that a massive campaign across Punjab was currently underway to reconstruct or widen nearly 45,000 km of roads. Widening these roads will not only ensure smooth traffic flow, but will also drastically curb road accidents, ultimately saving precious human lives.

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Meanwhile, officials from various departments, prominent local dignitaries and a large number of villagers were present at the event.

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