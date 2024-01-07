Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 6

The Punjab team emerged victorious against Gujarat 95-27 in the first under-19 basketball league match on the inaugural day of the 67th National School Games 2023-24 played here today.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.

Jharkhand emerged victorious in a thrilling match against Kerala. It won the match with a narrow margin of 55-52 points. In another match, Chandigarh logged a 64-54 point win against Himachal Pradesh.

The matches took place at Government Multipurpose Senior Secondary School, Punjabi Bagh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat