Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Patiala, January 6
The Punjab team emerged victorious against Gujarat 95-27 in the first under-19 basketball league match on the inaugural day of the 67th National School Games 2023-24 played here today.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.
Jharkhand emerged victorious in a thrilling match against Kerala. It won the match with a narrow margin of 55-52 points. In another match, Chandigarh logged a 64-54 point win against Himachal Pradesh.
The matches took place at Government Multipurpose Senior Secondary School, Punjabi Bagh.
