Punjab cagers enter semifinals of national games

Patiala, January 10

The Punjab cagers have secured a place in the semifinals of the under-19 basketball tournament of the 67th National School Games 2023–24. In the quarterfinals, Punjab defeated Chandigarh with a commanding 96-56 scoreline.

Meanwhile, in other matches, Delhi emerged victorious against Rajasthan with a narrow margin (77-76), Haryana secured a win over Jharkhand with a 66-49 scoreline, and the International Board School Sports Organisation (IBSSO) defeated Tamil Nadu 72-61.

