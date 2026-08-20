Punjab Census Operations Director reviews preparations for population enumeration in Patiala

A review meeting to assess the preparations for Phase 2 (population enumeration) of Census-2027 in Patiala district was held today under the chairmanship of Navjot Khosa, Director, Census Operations-cum-Chief Principal Census Officer, Punjab.

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The meeting was attended by Himanshu Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Patiala; Damanjit Singh Maan, Additional Deputy Commissioner; Manreet Rana, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Patiala; along with all SDMs, officers concerned, charge officers and officials engaged in Census-related activities.

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Addressing the meeting, Navjot Khosa lauded the charge officers and field staff for successfully completing the Phase 1 Census activities in the district within the stipulated timeframe. She added that advance planning and close coordination among all departments concerned are essential for completing the remaining Census-related activities within the prescribed timelines.

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Appreciating the sustained efforts of the district administration and Census functionaries, she expressed confidence that Patiala district would successfully accomplish all tasks related to Phase 2.

Khosa directed the Principal Census Officers and Census Officers to ensure that all requisite arrangements for the smooth and effective conduct of population enumeration are completed in time and that the staff concerned remains fully prepared for the exercise.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-Principal Census Officer Himanshu Aggarwal assured that all Census-related activities in the district would be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He said the district administration, in close coordination with Municipal Corporation, would extend all possible support for the successful completion of Phase 2 of Census.

Aggarwal said the district administration and Municipal Corporation would carry out the Census exercise efficiently in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner to ensure the collection of accurate and reliable data.

Officers and employees who had performed exceptionally well during the first phase were honoured on the occasion.