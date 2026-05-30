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Home / Patiala / Punjab civic polls: Transgender influencer Komal Mahant scripts historic victory in Samana

Punjab civic polls: Transgender influencer Komal Mahant scripts historic victory in Samana

Mahant secured the victory by a margin of 505 votes, emerging as one of the most talked-about winners in the civic polls

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:51 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Komal Mahant.
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In a result that has generated considerable buzz in Patiala’s Samana, transgender candidate Komal Mahant transformed her social media popularity into electoral success by winning the Municipal Council election from Ward No. 18 on a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket.

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Mahant secured the victory by a margin of 505 votes, emerging as one of the most talked-about winners in the civic polls. Her campaign stood out for blending digital outreach with traditional grassroots politics, helping her connect with both young voters and residents at the neighbourhood level.

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Known for her strong presence on social media, Mahant and her team used Instagram, where she has over 64,000 followers, to amplify campaign messages focused on youth welfare, anti-drug awareness and civic development.

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However, supporters say it was her extensive door-to-door interaction with residents that ultimately converted online support into votes.

Celebrations erupted in Ward 18 as the result was declared. Amid chants by supporters, an emotional Mahant thanked voters for placing their faith in her.

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“Namaskar and Sat Sri Akal to all the people of Samana. I pray for the happiness of every family. The love and support of the people of Ward 18 have brought me to this position. I will work honestly to live up to their expectations,” she said.

Mahant’s election campaign revolved around a promise of visible change in the ward. She pledged to spend Rs 6 lakh annually from her personal resources on social welfare activities, launch campaigns against drug abuse among youth and improve damaged streets and open drains that residents have long complained about.

Political observers described her victory as more than just an electoral upset. They said it reflected a growing willingness among voters to look beyond conventional political identities and support candidates who maintain direct engagement with the public and focus on local issues.

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