DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's home district grapples with sanitation woes

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's home district grapples with sanitation woes

Residents at receiving end as CM city stinks with littered garbage

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:02 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents and activists, including Jaswinder Kaur and Harbinder Singh Sekhon (93), have criticised the administration for its inaction, urging the government to declare a health emergency in the city.
Advertisement

Sangrur, the home district of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, continues to grapple with serious sanitation issues.

Advertisement

Streets remain littered with garbage and stray cattle rummage through waste, presenting an unhygienic picture even near key landmarks such as Ranbir College, where the 350th martyrdom day is being observed.

Advertisement

Despite the Punjab State Human Rights Commission taking suo motu cognisance of an earlier Tribune report (November 2) about civic neglect, conditions in several localities — particularly Ramnagar — remain poor, with sewage water still stagnant.

Advertisement

Residents and activists, including Jaswinder Kaur and Harbinder Singh Sekhon (93), have criticised the administration for its inaction, urging the government to declare a health emergency in the city.

Municipal Council Executive Officer Ashish Kumar acknowledged the challenges, citing recent efforts to address employee negligence and a shortage of waste transport trolleys.

Advertisement

He assured that civic issues would be resolved “in a time-bound manner”.

Social activist Roshan Garg warned that the unhygienic conditions and waterlogging are leading to multiple health problems among residents.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts