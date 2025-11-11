Sangrur, the home district of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, continues to grapple with serious sanitation issues.

Streets remain littered with garbage and stray cattle rummage through waste, presenting an unhygienic picture even near key landmarks such as Ranbir College, where the 350th martyrdom day is being observed.

Despite the Punjab State Human Rights Commission taking suo motu cognisance of an earlier Tribune report (November 2) about civic neglect, conditions in several localities — particularly Ramnagar — remain poor, with sewage water still stagnant.

Residents and activists, including Jaswinder Kaur and Harbinder Singh Sekhon (93), have criticised the administration for its inaction, urging the government to declare a health emergency in the city.

Municipal Council Executive Officer Ashish Kumar acknowledged the challenges, citing recent efforts to address employee negligence and a shortage of waste transport trolleys.

He assured that civic issues would be resolved “in a time-bound manner”.

Social activist Roshan Garg warned that the unhygienic conditions and waterlogging are leading to multiple health problems among residents.