Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Preneet Kaur said that the Punjab unit of the party completely disagreed with the decision of the Bhakra Beas Management Board to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana.

Addressing a press conference along with her daughter and state BJP Mahila Morcha chief Jai Inder Kaur, the veteran leader and four-time Member of Parliament from Patiala Preneet said that the state did not have even a drop of extra water to share with any other state as it was already suffering from water scarcity, with 115 zones having been declared dark zones.

The water level in dams has been continuously decreasing. Levels at major water sources like Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar are significantly below normal.

“The Punjab BJP will not allow the interests of Punjab to be ignored at any cost,” stressed Preneet Kaur.

She blamed Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for his failure to effectively put up the case.

“It is very unfortunate that the Punjab Government failed to present its case effectively in the BBMB meeting on this crucial issue. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann remained busy with mere rhetoric, while Punjab fell behind in the actual fight. Because of this, the state's farmers may face a severe water crisis in the coming days,” said Preneet.

She blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government for being directly responsible for the situation and criticised it for staging a protest to cover up its failure on the issue.