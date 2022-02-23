Punjab engineers refuse help to Chandigarh Electricity Department

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 22

Power engineers from Punjab have refused to come to the rescue of the Chandigarh Power Department following outages after their power staff went on strike.

VK Gupta, spokesperson, All India Power Engineers Federation, said the power engineers and employees organised demonstrations across the country in support of anti-privatisation strike of the Chandigarh electricity employees. A memorandum has been sent to the Union Home Minister with demands to drop the unscrupulous decision for privatisation of efficiently managed, low tariff power department of Chandigarh to the costliest power provider of the country.

Meanwhile, the PSEB Engineers’ Association have written to their respective managements in solidarity with the protest call against privatisation of the UT Power Department that their members will not perform duties in Chandigarh during the three-day strike period.