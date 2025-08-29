Punjab floods: Heavy rain in catchment areas, villages along Ghaggar on alert as water levels rise

For the fourth time this month, the Patiala district administration has sounded a flood alert, urging residents of over a dozen villages situated along the Ghaggar to remain vigilant, as water levels have once again touched the danger mark following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

According to the district administration, the water level in the Ghaggar is expected to rise further in the coming hours due to heavy rainfall upstream and the opening of floodgates in Chandigarh.

Earlier at 6 am on Friday, the water level near Bhankarpur was recorded at 10 feet which is the maximum level.

Meanwhile, the villages put on high alert are Untsar, Nanherhi, Sanjarpur, Lacchru, Kamalpur, Rampur, Saunta, Marhu, Chamaru, Bhasmara, Jalahkherhi, Haddana, Pur and Sirkapra in the Sanaur, Ghanaur and Rajpura subdivisions.

“Residents have been advised to stay away from the Ghaggar and to inform the district flood control room in case of any emergency related to the water level,” said officials.

The Ghaggar river originates in Himachal Pradesh and runs a course of 165 km through Punjab, entering the state at Mohali’s Mubarikpur village, where it also reported flood-related losses today.

Situation ‘under control’

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav appealed to people to remain calm and not to “spread rumours” while maintaining that the situation was “under control”.

She advised them to promptly report any water-related emergency to the district control room at0175-2350550.

A senior Irrigation Department official too said as of now, there was “no need to panic”. “Officials are keeping an eye on the situation as the water flow due to rains in the hills needs monitoring,” he added.

The rain-fed river on multiple occasions in the past had wreaked havoc in Patiala villages.

In July 2019 too, vast swathes of land in Sanaur subdivison’s Sirkapra, Bolar Kalan, Bossar, Asarpur, Jogipur and Rathian villages had submerged in the river water.

In 2023, several villages in Sanaur such as Malakpur, Batti, Batta and Rathiyan were cut-off from other areas as an overbridge over the river developed cracks after the Irrigation Department allegedly failed to complete its repair on time.