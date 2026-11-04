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Home / Patiala / Punjab girls smash 7-year-old national record, clinch cycling gold

Punjab girls smash 7-year-old national record, clinch cycling gold

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:04 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Punjab’s sub-junior girls’ cycling team after winning the gold medal.
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Punjab’s sub-junior girls’ cycling team clinched gold and broke a seven-year-old national record at the National Track Cycling Championships in Ranchi.

Competing in the 78th Senior, 55th Junior and 41st Sub-Junior National Track Cycling Championships, the quartet clocked 1 minute 16 seconds in the Team Sprint event to set a new national record.

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Cycling Association of Punjab General Secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said the winning team comprised Guntaas Sandhu of Patiala, Preeti Shah of Ludhiana, and Japneet Kaur and Palakpreet Kaur of Amritsar.

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He attributed the achievement to the cyclists’ hard work, consistent practice and coordination.

Guntaas Sandhu’s contribution to the record-breaking performance has brought pride to Patiala’s sporting fraternity.

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Association president Charanjit Singh Dhaliwal and the management team congratulated the cyclists and appreciated the efforts of Chief Coach Satwinder Singh, coaches Bhupinder Kumar and Ikwinder Singh, and women’s coach Harpreet Kaur.

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