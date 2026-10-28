Punjab Government issues notification for repoll in 28 Patiala Municipal Corporation wards following Supreme Court order

The Local Government Department has issued a notification for holding re-election in 28 wards of the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, asking the State Election Commission, Deputy Commissioner, and other departments concerned to complete the process by November 18.

The notification follows the Supreme Court’s order setting aside the 2024 general elections in these wards and directing fresh polls under judicial monitoring.

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Meanwhile, the top court has ordered re-elections in two additional wards, taking the total number of wards going to polls from 28 to 30. However, the re-elections are yet to be announced by the government.

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In its October 16 order, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi modified its previous order to include Ward No. 15, represented by Tejinder Kaur, and Ward No. 58, represented by Gurjit Singh Sahni, in the list of wards where fresh elections will be held along with 28 wards.

The apex court had directed that the entire re-election exercise be completed within six weeks.

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As per the directions of the apex court, the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has constituted a judicial monitoring committee headed by Justice Rajeev Sharma, a retired High Court judge, to supervise the election process and ensure compliance with the safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court.

The HC has also nominated some senior members of the High Court Bar as local commissioners to observe the elections proceedings, including the filing and scrutiny of nomination papers, allotment of election symbols and polling.

All these proceedings will be videographed, and the recordings will be handed over to the judicial monitoring committee for examination in case of complaints with regard to irregularities, if any.

The notification has been issued by Local Government Department Secretary Ghanshyam Thori under Sections 7-A and 7-B of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, directing that elections in the specified wards be conducted by November 18.

The 28 wards mentioned in the notification are Ward Numbers 1, 4, 6, 12, 14, 16, 22, 26, 27, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 55 and 57. This doesn’t include the two wards, later added in the orders of the apex court.

The notification also specifies the reservation status of various wards, including those reserved for Scheduled Castes, SC (women) and women candidates.

The Ward Numbers 22, 33, 37, 41, 43, 51, 53, 55 and 57 have been reserved for women while the Ward Numbers 1, 26, 45 and 52 have been reserved for SC (women).

The development is expected to intensify political activity in Patiala, particularly within the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ticket aspirants and leaders of various political parties are likely to step up their preparations for the electoral contest.