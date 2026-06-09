icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana gives a new lease of life to former MasterChef India contestant

Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana gives a new lease of life to former MasterChef India contestant

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:48 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harmanpreet Kaur
Advertisement

A decade-long battle with multiple health complications and mounting medical expenses finally eased for Patiala-based entrepreneur and former MasterChef India contestant Harmanpreet Kaur after she underwent a successful surgery under the Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY).

Advertisement

Harmanpreet, 51, who featured among the Top 20 contestants of MasterChef India Season-6, had been suffering from complications arising from a brain haemorrhage, chronic menstrual bleeding, diabetes, psoriasis and other ailments for several years.

Advertisement

She was admitted to Government Rajindra Medical College and Hospital on April 30 and underwent a total laparoscopic hysterectomy on May 2 after prolonged medical treatment failed to provide relief to her. The doctors said her recovery was good and she was discharged in a stable condition.

Advertisement

According to hospital authorities, Harmanpreet had been experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding for nearly a decade and continuous bleeding for almost two years during her perimenopausal phase. Her case was further complicated by hypertension, Type-2 diabetes, hypothyroidism, psoriasis and neurological issues linked to a brain haemorrhage she suffered in 2011.

Dr Preet Kamal Sibia, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said the patient had a large fibroid and several co-morbidities, making treatment challenging. After a detailed evaluation, the medical team decided to perform a total laparoscopic hysterectomy, which was successfully carried out by the surgeons.

Advertisement

Harmanpreet said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana significantly reduced the financial burden on her family by providing cashless treatment. Her prolonged illness had also affected the family’s finances, forcing her husband to leave his private-sector job to take care of her. Despite these challenges, she continued to pursue her passion for cooking and earned a place among the Top 20 contestants of MasterChef India Season-6.

Known in Patiala for running a tiffin service, food cart and food van over the years, Harmanpreet said she now hopes to rebuild her entrepreneurial journey as her health improves.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts