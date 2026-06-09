Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana gives a new lease of life to former MasterChef India contestant

A decade-long battle with multiple health complications and mounting medical expenses finally eased for Patiala-based entrepreneur and former MasterChef India contestant Harmanpreet Kaur after she underwent a successful surgery under the Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY).

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Harmanpreet, 51, who featured among the Top 20 contestants of MasterChef India Season-6, had been suffering from complications arising from a brain haemorrhage, chronic menstrual bleeding, diabetes, psoriasis and other ailments for several years.

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She was admitted to Government Rajindra Medical College and Hospital on April 30 and underwent a total laparoscopic hysterectomy on May 2 after prolonged medical treatment failed to provide relief to her. The doctors said her recovery was good and she was discharged in a stable condition.

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According to hospital authorities, Harmanpreet had been experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding for nearly a decade and continuous bleeding for almost two years during her perimenopausal phase. Her case was further complicated by hypertension, Type-2 diabetes, hypothyroidism, psoriasis and neurological issues linked to a brain haemorrhage she suffered in 2011.

Dr Preet Kamal Sibia, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said the patient had a large fibroid and several co-morbidities, making treatment challenging. After a detailed evaluation, the medical team decided to perform a total laparoscopic hysterectomy, which was successfully carried out by the surgeons.

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Harmanpreet said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana significantly reduced the financial burden on her family by providing cashless treatment. Her prolonged illness had also affected the family’s finances, forcing her husband to leave his private-sector job to take care of her. Despite these challenges, she continued to pursue her passion for cooking and earned a place among the Top 20 contestants of MasterChef India Season-6.

Known in Patiala for running a tiffin service, food cart and food van over the years, Harmanpreet said she now hopes to rebuild her entrepreneurial journey as her health improves.