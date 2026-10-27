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Home / Patiala / Punjab Govt notifies re-election in 28 Patiala MC wards by November 18

Punjab Govt notifies re-election in 28 Patiala MC wards by November 18

SC had ordered fresh polls in 30 wards; elections in 2 additional wards yet to be notified

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:37 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Patiala Municipal Corporation to see re-polls in 30 wards
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The Local Government Department of the Punjab Government has issued a notification for holding re-elections in 28 wards of the Patiala Municipal Corporation, directing the State Election Commission, the Deputy Commissioner, Patiala, and other concerned departments to complete the election process by November 18 this year.

The notification follows the Supreme Court’s order setting aside the 2024 general elections in these wards and directing fresh polls to be conducted under judicial monitoring.

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Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered re-elections in two additional wards, taking the total number of wards going to polls from 28 to 30. However, the re-elections in these two wards are yet to be notified by the state government.

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In its October 16 order, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi modified its earlier order to include Ward No. 15, represented by Tejinder Kaur, and Ward No. 58, represented by Gurjit Singh Sahni, in the list of wards where fresh elections will be held alongside the 28 wards.

The apex court had directed that the entire re-election exercise be completed within six weeks.

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As per the Supreme Court’s directions, the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has constituted a judicial monitoring committee headed by Justice Rajeev Sharma, a retired High Court judge, to supervise the election process and ensure compliance with the safeguards laid down by the apex court.

The High Court has also nominated senior members of the High Court Bar as local commissioners to observe the election proceedings, including the filing and scrutiny of nomination papers, allotment of election symbols and polling. All these proceedings will be videographed, and the recordings will be handed over to the judicial monitoring committee for examination in case of complaints regarding any irregularities.

The notification, issued by Local Government Department Secretary Ghanshyam Thori under Sections 7-A and 7-B of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, directs that elections in the specified wards be conducted by November 18.

The 28 wards mentioned in the notification are Ward Nos. 1, 4, 6, 12, 14, 16, 22, 26, 27, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 55 and 57. The list does not include the two wards subsequently added by the apex court.

The notification also specifies the reservation status of various wards, including those reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), SC women and women candidates.

Ward Nos. 22, 33, 37, 41, 43, 51, 53, 55 and 57 have been reserved for women, while Ward Nos. 1, 26, 45 and 52 have been reserved for SC women.

The development is expected to intensify political activity in Patiala, particularly within the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ticket aspirants and leaders of various political parties are likely to step up their preparations for the electoral contest.

The re-elections are also being viewed as a test of the political strength of different parties in the royal city and are expected to influence political calculations ahead of the next Assembly elections.

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